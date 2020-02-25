20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,585 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 22,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 262,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,952,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.93. The company had a trading volume of 136,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,037. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.