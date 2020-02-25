20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,165 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $152.80. 50,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.86.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.07.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

