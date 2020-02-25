20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,826 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $14,978,982. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.75. 6,076,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,928,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

