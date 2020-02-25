20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,159 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 79.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. 19,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.