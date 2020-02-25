20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,605 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

