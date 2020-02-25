20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,097 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,793. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

