1,783 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,901,000 after acquiring an additional 819,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

NYSE:LOW opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

