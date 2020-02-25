137,269 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,334,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,081,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.84. 405,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

