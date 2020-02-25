11,377 Shares in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 207,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,526. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOBC. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

