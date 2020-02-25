$0.12 EPS Expected for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Actuant posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Actuant stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Actuant has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

