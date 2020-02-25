-$0.05 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RPC by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $845.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.24.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

