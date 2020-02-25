-$0.03 EPS Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

