Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZYNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

