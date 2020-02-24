Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $101.76 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 81,850 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $7,761,835.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,614,720.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,596 shares of company stock worth $44,339,280.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 89,679 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

