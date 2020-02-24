Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.70

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 5042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

