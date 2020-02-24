Zillow Group’s (ZG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.85.

Shares of ZG opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,944,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

