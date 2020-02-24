Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $80.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Stephens upped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.85.

ZG stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

