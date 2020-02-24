Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $57.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.85.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,859,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

