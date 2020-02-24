Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.85.

ZG stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $998,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

