Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $83,377.75 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $83,377.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $79,722.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $271,073.70.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,883,000 after acquiring an additional 310,288 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,121,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,962,000 after acquiring an additional 183,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.