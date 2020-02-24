Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Sells $249,235.75 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $249,235.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $40,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

