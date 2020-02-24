ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,117.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $5.60. During the last week, ZCore has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $120,117.00 and $187.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,441,736 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

