Zacks: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.