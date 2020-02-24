Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,982. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

