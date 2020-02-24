Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “
KT stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. KT has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.
