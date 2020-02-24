Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Get KT alerts:

KT stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. KT has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in KT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in KT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 758,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KT by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,681,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KT by 955.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 896,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KT by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.