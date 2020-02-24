Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.60 and a quick ratio of 22.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.41. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

