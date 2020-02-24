Zacks Investment Research Lowers SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 2,107.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,728 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.