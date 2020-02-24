Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

JCAP stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $472.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

