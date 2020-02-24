Zacks Investment Research Lowers Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

