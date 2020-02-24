Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) to Hold

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Waddell & Reed have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2019 results benefitted from growth in assets under management (AUM), partly offset by lower revenues and higher expenses. The company’s focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is expected to lead to an increase in asset inflows. Its efficient capital-deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, a challenging operating environment and changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products are likely to keep top-line growth muted. A declining trend in AUM is a major concern. Moreover, the presence of substantial intangibles on the company’s balance sheet makes us apprehensive.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

WDR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 12,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,065 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

