Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NOMD opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.