Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Hold

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.57. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

