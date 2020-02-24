Zacks: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.90. 2,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.35. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $158.59 and a 12-month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

