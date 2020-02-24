Zacks: Brokerages Set $85.00 Target Price for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $85.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $24,763,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

