Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acer Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACER. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,773. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $28.25.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

