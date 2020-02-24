Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 188,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,487. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.