Zacks: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.83 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCLI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.34. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

