Zacks: Analysts Set $86.50 Price Target for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $86.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CATC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

CATC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870. The company has a market cap of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

