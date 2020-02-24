Zacks: Analysts Set $57.00 Target Price for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Deluxe’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $57.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Deluxe by 234.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Deluxe by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 140,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $54.15.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. Deluxe’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deluxe will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
