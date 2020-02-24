Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,319,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 312,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,636,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,770 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.