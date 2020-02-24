Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. QCR posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

QCR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. QCR has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $668.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of QCR by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

