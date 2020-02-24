Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

AUY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.74. 1,894,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,512,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

