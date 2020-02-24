Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.13

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 75947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

