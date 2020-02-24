XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in XBiotech by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XBiotech by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

