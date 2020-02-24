XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XBIT. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.61.
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
