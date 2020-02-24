Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $144.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Standpoint Research cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

