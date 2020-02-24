Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WYNMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $2.19 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

