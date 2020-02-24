WSP Global (WSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect WSP Global to post earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$94.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50. WSP Global has a one year low of C$68.23 and a one year high of C$98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.33.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

