WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.58

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.58 and last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 88184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.07. The company has a market cap of $927.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.51.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

