Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.