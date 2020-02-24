Willis Towers Watson’s (WLTW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated an average rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.78.

Shares of WLTW opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average of $197.13. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

